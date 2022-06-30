Attack ad blames Rep. Angie Craig for high gas prices as battle over swing district heats up

MINNEAPOLIS -- A conservative group has already spent $620,000 on an advertisement targeting Rep. Angie Craig in what's likely just the beginning of a battle by both parties to win a critical district.

The 2nd Congressional District is just south of the Twin Cities and includes Le Sueur, Scott, Dakota, and part of Washington Counties. It's a true swing district, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Political scientist Larry Jacobs called it "ground zero for Republicans" to win back control of Congress. This year, Craig, a Democrat, will face off against Tyler Kistner, who she defeated by four points in 2020.

The American Action Network funded the ad, which claims "you are paying more for groceries, more for gas because Angie Craig didn't listen." On the whole it's largely a true advertisement, but needs to be put in context.

In March of 2020, Craig voted for the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, but so did every other member of the Minnesota delegation, including all the Republicans.

A year later, Craig voted with other Democrats for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which fell along party lines and some - but not all - experts warned that spending that much that quickly would overheat the economy and lead to inflation.

High end businesses like resorts and hotels got some of the relief money because they employ so many people. Craig said relief dollars, including paycheck protection checks and child tax credits went to thousands in her district.

"I am very proud of the paycheck protection act, all those businesses, my restaurants in Apple Valley and Burnsville and Prior Lake and Cottage Grove that are still operating today; we saved a lot of businesses," she said.

While the district's election was expected to turn on the economy and high prices, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has put the abortion issue front and center.

Craig supports abortion rights. Her opponent Tyler Kistner has yet to state his full position.

WCCO-TV reached out to Tyler Kistner, but did not hear back.