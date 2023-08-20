Ahead of heatwave, pools in several metro-area cities to close for the season

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- There will be fewer places to cool down this week as pools in several metro cities are set to close for the season after this weekend. During the final weekend at Richfield's outdoor pool, the aquatic center was packed with families.

"Come here all the time. If it's not here we try to find a lake but this is one of the most popular places in Richfield," Richfield resident John Lackey said.

Richfield, Bloomington and Edina have pools that will be closing for the season after this weekend.

RELATED: NEXT Weather: Friday's chilly breeze brings in weekend heat, trigging NEXT Weather Alert

"Not too happy about that. We'd like for it to be extended throughout the week considering it's going to be so warm," Lackey said.

Lifeguards Drew and Jake Wesson said staffing issues prevent pools from having a longer summer season as many workers head back to college or high school.

"Lifeguards go home, they might go to college or high school and it's kind of nice to have that break from finishing at the pool and starting school," Jake said.

Families looking to cool off this week can head to the many free metro-area wading pools and splash pads. Pools in St. Paul will remain open through Sept. 4. Meanwhile, Minneapolis pools and beaches will reduce hours starting Monday but remain open through Labor Day weekend.

MORE NEWS: Former Minnesota governor, congressman Albert Quie dies at age 99

"We're really sad it's ending but we will be excited to come back next year," said swimmer Emilia Phillipich.

Cascade Bay in Eagan and Apple Valley's aquatic center will be open this week for families looking to cool off.