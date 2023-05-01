Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin​ named National Small Business Person of the Year

WASHINGTON D.C. – The owner of a Twin Cities-based restaurant chain has just received a huge national honor.

Abdirahman Kahin, owner of Afro Deli & Grill, was named the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

According to the SBA, the award "recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create sustainable, thriving businesses in their communities."

Guzman says Kahin "reflects the best of American entrepreneurship."

"Abdirahman has pursued the American dream of business ownership — overcoming challenges, launching multiple food businesses, pivoting during COVID, and lifting local neighborhoods along the way," Guzman said.

Kahin first opened the fast-casual, African fusion restaurant in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in 2014. It has since expanded to the University of Minnesota's east bank campus, as well as two St. Paul storefronts.

Guzman, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will visit Kahin Wednesday at Afro Deli's Cedar-Riverside location. During their Minnesota trip, they will also meet with other local business community leaders, as well as some new American citizens.

