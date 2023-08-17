Aer Lingus will return to MSP Airport in spring 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Irish airline, Aer Lingus, will make its return to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the spring after putting a pause on services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the airline will mark a big milestone for MSP Airport by fully restoring its international destination services to pre-pandemic levels.

Shamrock tail sighting at MSP confirmed for 2024. @AerLingus announces its return to @mspairport with service to #Dublin beginning April 29.



Ireland’s national carrier will begin with five weekly flights to the Emerald Isle next summer. pic.twitter.com/xCZGVmzCsr — MSP Airport (@mspairport) August 17, 2023

"We're thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus back to MSP and to see the return of non-stop service to one of Europe's most in-demand destinations for both business and leisure travel," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. "Travelers throughout our region have been eagerly awaiting the return of this popular route, which also expands connectivity for passengers on both sides of the Atlantic."

The reintroduction of Aer Lingus is exciting news for travelers and businesses alike.

"With Dublin's geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic," said Aer Lingus Chief Executive Lynn Embleton. "Minneapolis-St Paul is a significant business destination within the US and the return of Aer Lingus' non-stop route facilitates corporate links and connectivity between North America and Europe, through our Dublin Hub.''

More good news! 🥳



Thrilled to announce we’re relaunching our service between Dublin and Minneapolis-St Paul from 29 April 2024 ☘️🇺🇸



Choose from 4 weekly flights! We can’t wait to welcome you on board ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GMyZrmsJ9R — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) August 17, 2023

MSP's full recovery of international destinations also highlights an increasing demand for overseas travel.

"In its first year of operations, Aer Lingus experienced strong demand and established quite a following in Minnesota and the greater Midwest," said MAC Chair Rick King. "We're pleased we can share the news of Aer Lingus' return with our loyal travelers who will have more options to visit Europe next summer."

The MSP-DUB service is one of 18 routes Aer Lingus will operate between Ireland and North America in 2024. The significance of this route means that travelers will soon have the ability to use the Dublin hub as an intermediary for other overseas travel, making it easier to get to other destinations in Europe -- like London and the UK, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Frankfurt -- with a seamless connection.

Aer Lingus will resume year-round service between MSP and Dublin, Ireland (DUB) beginning April 29, 2024. Flights will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Aer Lingus hopes to transition to daily fights between the MSP-DUB hub in late fall of 2024.