MSP Airport earns highest industry accreditation for accessibility

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL, Minn. -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has earned the highest level of accreditation for passenger accessibility by the Airports Council International.

ACI is a global organization that represents more than 1,900 airports in 170 countries.

ACI launched their Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program within the last year, and bases its accreditation levels on international best practices and recommendations across multiple areas of accessibility. Some of these areas include polices, infrastructure design, organizational operations, innovative technologies and customer experience programs.

Accreditation through ACI lasts for three years.

After reviewing MSP Airport, the ACI has given the airport a Level 3 accreditation.

"On behalf of the entire MSP team and our partners, we are honored that ACI recognized MSP Airport for providing the highest level of airport accessibility," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP Airport. "Accessibility is about working collaboratively with our traveling public, our airlines and our business partners to ensure everyone has equal access to the benefits of air travel. MSP has been at the forefront of creating an accessible passenger experience through investing in technology, infrastructure, training and service."

According to a press release, MSP Airport has had the support from Travelers with Disabilities Advisory Committee whom they've worked closely with to establish the airports accessibility initiatives.

The TDAC consists of community disability advocates, airport staff, airline representatives and contractors, and the Transportation Security Administration.

Andrew Palmberg, who represents the Minnesota Commission for the Deaf, Blind and Hard of Hearing, serves as chair.

"We're committed to continuously improving accessibility and addressing service gaps throughout the passenger experience, with the hope these innovations become standard practice across the airport industry," said Phil Burke, MAC assistant director and TDAC staff liaison.

Some of the hallmarks of MSP Airport's accessibility initiatives include the Navigating MSP program, which allows passengers who need additional support while flying can do a practice run through of the airport. This means prospective passengers can experience TSA security screening procedures, explore the terminal, board a plan and meet a pilot, prepare for takeoff, and gather helpful tips and resources prior to their actual flight.

The Navigating MSP program has been around for 10 years, and in 2022, MSP Airport debuted a mock aircraft cabin inside the terminal as part of the Travel Confidently MSP Education Center. This tool is used for passengers going through the Navigating MSP program and is also used to train airport staff on accessible travel.

Additional accessibility initiatives include:

Restrooms: Recent infrastructure investments included approximately $120 million to build dozens of state-of-the-art, award-winning accessible restrooms, with several that now include adult changing tables.

Recent infrastructure investments included approximately $120 million to build dozens of state-of-the-art, award-winning accessible restrooms, with several that now include adult changing tables. Audio navigation: MSP Airport was among the first airports to offer the Aira Airport Network at no cost to travelers. Aira provides individuals with visual impairments access to remote assistants via their mobile phones to guide them as they navigate the airport. The MAC is also expanding its network of hearing loops at MSP, which employ a magnetic, wireless signal to enhance communications for passengers with hearing aids.

MSP Airport was among the first airports to offer the Aira Airport Network at no cost to travelers. Aira provides individuals with visual impairments access to remote assistants via their mobile phones to guide them as they navigate the airport. The MAC is also expanding its network of hearing loops at MSP, which employ a magnetic, wireless signal to enhance communications for passengers with hearing aids. Sunflower program: MSP Airport is also a partner in the global sunflower lanyard program, allowing a passenger to self-identify that they may have a special need that requires special attention or consideration during their travels.

MSP Airport is also a partner in the global sunflower lanyard program, allowing a passenger to self-identify that they may have a special need that requires special attention or consideration during their travels. Visual messaging: The airport's vast digital sign network shares public address announcements and displays closed captions on monitors at airline gates and concession venues.

The airport's vast digital sign network shares public address announcements and displays closed captions on monitors at airline gates and concession venues. Interpretation: MSP Airport supports video-remote interpreting services for those who use American Sign Language to communicate. The service is available at all airport information booths, which are staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

If you're interested in learning more about MSP Airport's accessibility initiatives, click here.

To to register for the Navigating MSP program, click here.