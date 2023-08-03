Creative ways to save money on lodging while traveling

MINNEAPOLIS -- Traveling is expensive these days as flight and hotel prices have soared. Some travelers have come up with innovative ways to save money on where you rest your head.

Mississippi native Lillian Smith is making her travel dreams come true, but she's not paying for pricey hotels.

Smith uses an app called TrustedHousesitters and finds places she'd like to stay for free. She says she's saved over $11,000.

If you're not into working on vacation, some hotels are offering summer share programs, like the Hotel Lilien outside New York City in the Catskill Mountains.

Also, as the summer starts to set, many vacation rental homes are more available and cheaper.