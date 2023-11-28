Adam Garcia charged in fatal Edina bus stop stabbing

EDINA, Minn. — Authorities have charged a Minneapolis man with murder, alleging he stabbed another man at a bus stop in Edina last week.

Adam Garcia, 32, faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 62-year-old Chris Lundegaard, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

Edina police officers were at the Cub Foods on York Avenue when the stabbing occurred outside, according to a criminal complaint. They went to the bus stop to investigate and found Lundegaard "bleeding from multiple stab wounds," the complaint states. Officers attempted to save his life before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. A medical examiner identified five stab wounds, two to Lundegaard's chest.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Garcia, at the scene and detained him while they reviewed surveillance video and spoke to witnesses.

Adam Garcia Hennepin County

The video showed "a confrontation" between Garcia and Lundegaard at the bus stop, the complaint states. Lundegaard tried multiple times to get away from Garcia, but Garcia allegedly would not leave Lundegaard alone. At one point, according to the complaint, there was a "scuffle" between the two that ended with Lundegaard "knocked to the ground."

Authorities allege Garcia left the scene after the stabbing and threw his knife in a sewer grate. Investigators later recovered the knife.

A bus driver witnessed and reported the stabbing, according to the complaint, and said Lundegaard "did not defend himself and appeared to be trying to protect himself."

Garcia is in custody.

Lundegaard's family said he was picking up supplies for the holidays when the stabbing occurred.

"From my understanding, it just seemed like a completely random attack," Karen Lundegaard, Chris Lundegaard's sister, said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

NOTE: The video above originally aired Nov. 26, 2023.