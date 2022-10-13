"A Nation Divided?": A special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" October 16

"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls.

"This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive producer of "CBS Sunday Morning." "But with polling showing nearly 70% of Americans worried about the future of our democracy, we felt it was important to examine the polarizing influences creating a bitter divide in our country. And Ted Koppel – a seasoned and respected reporter – seemed like the right person to helm this broadcast."

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel. CBS News

Sunday's broadcast features stories from across the United States. Lee Cowan reports from Oregon and Idaho, where some want to move the border that separates the states for political reasons. David Pogue digs into the divisions created by social media and the internet. Jim Axelrod reports on the impact of talk radio. John Dickerson looks back at other times in our nation's history when the country was also deeply divided.

Also, Seth Doane considers how other countries view the divisions in the U.S. Koppel talks with singer-songwriter John Legend about being a superstar with a social conscience.

To watch a preview lip, click on the video player below:

Ben Tracy visits Wyoming, where the state struggles with vast differences in wealth between rich and poor. Kelefa Sanneh talks with young and old people to see what might be done to bring them together.

Additionally, Koppel catches up with legendary TV producer Norman Lear to talk about his career and how humor has played a role in social and political change over the years. Koppel also visits a school in Maryland where, rather than attend traditional college and incur debt, students get paid to learn a trade. Martha Teichner heads to a workshop designed to build bridges between those who are politically divided. David Sedaris shares thoughts on what's in a name. And Jim Gaffigan offers some humorous observations.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

