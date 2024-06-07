A beautiful weekend is on tap for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite some rain overnight, we can expect great weekend weather over all.

A weak disturbance will throw a few, quick showers our way overnight into early tomorrow morning but will wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday. You can expect less than 0.25" of rain.

Here is your forecast as we head into tonight. Get the details of your full NEXT weather forecast on @wcco News at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/mNGUu0K4Ti — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) June 7, 2024

Saturday should be lovely with a good, dry mix of sun and clouds and comfortable temperatures in the mid 70's. However, if you live out in northern Minnesota, there's a chance that a stray shower may pop back up tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday should also be seasonable with sun and temperatures hitting the upper 70's.

This weekend is looking top notch! We'll see a few showers late tonight, but they should wrap up by mid-morning tomorrow. Temps will be comfy in the mid-upper 70s with a mix of sun & clouds. Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/S8vCl9USpD — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) June 7, 2024

There's a slim chance for spotty showers Sunday afternoon.

Next week you can expect highs to go from the 70's midweek into the 80's with more humidity to end the work week.

High pressure keeps things tame until our next front passes Tuesday with some spotty showers.