Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

A beautiful weekend is on tap for Minnesota

By Lisa Meadows, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast from June 7, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast from June 7, 2024 03:23

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite some rain overnight, we can expect great weekend weather over all.

A weak disturbance will throw a few, quick showers our way overnight into early tomorrow morning but will wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday. You can expect less than 0.25" of rain. 

Saturday should be lovely with a good, dry mix of sun and clouds and comfortable temperatures in the mid 70's. However, if you live out in northern Minnesota, there's a chance that a stray shower may pop back up tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday should also be seasonable with sun and temperatures hitting the upper 70's. 

There's a slim chance for spotty showers Sunday afternoon.

Next week you can expect highs to go from the 70's midweek into the 80's with more humidity to end the work week.

High pressure keeps things tame until our next front passes Tuesday with some spotty showers.

Lisa Meadows
lisa-meadows.png

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:39 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.