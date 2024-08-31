Watch CBS News
7 hurt, 1 dead in campfire accident in St. Louis County

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Seven people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured and one man is dead after an explosion at a campfire. 

Law enforcement and first responders were called to 12000 block of Jaranson Road in French Township, north of Hibbing, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they learned that a group of family and friends and gathered to enjoy the holiday weekend. While the group was preparing the campfire, an unknown flammable liquid was used to start the fire. This caused the flames to explode. 

The 14-year-old suffered serious burns and was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. 

Seven others, ages ranging from late 20s to late 50s, also sustained injuries. At this time, their conditions are unknown. 

A 53-year-old man from Hibbing, who was also at the gathering, died as a result of his injuries. 

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's office. 

