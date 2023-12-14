1 killed in Isanti County shooting Wednesday; suspect remains at large

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Spencer Brook Township this week.

According to investigators, deputies went to the home after, at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone called to report a person had been shot inside.

Officers responding to the scene noted that the victim, who has not yet been identified, was dead of his injuries. No one else was harmed inside the house.

Police believe that the victim had been targeted, and don't believe there's any danger to the public.

The body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. The victim will be publicly identified pending notification of family members.

As of yet, the sheriff's office says they have not taken anyone into custody, and haven't yet identified a suspect.