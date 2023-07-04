3D chalk art dazzles all at Delano's Fourth of July celebration

DELANO, Minn. - Delano's Fourth of July celebration might be known as Minnesota's oldest. But there's something new that's really catching everyone's attention – and something they want to capture for themselves.

"It's really fun to get people involved because they remember it more," said chalk artist Shawn McCann.

A chalk artist for more than 20 years, McCann is literally adding a new dimension to his portfolio. The process starts with both print and digital sketches. The liquid chalk helps make it pop.

"From there I do some math and calculations of how big it's going to be, how it's gonna come together, and then implanting it onto the street and bringing it to life," he said. "We're in a viral age where people love to have those Instagram photos or TikTok videos. And so with the 3D street art that I do, it's something that you don't really know what you're looking at until you hit that magic point."

Besides McCann, there are more than 20 other artists who contributed their own masterpieces on Third Street. Tuesday's rain may have darkened or dampened some of the colors, but nothing could wash away the creativity.

McCann says that's exactly the point. He wants to inspire the next generation of artists by getting them outside.

"We're working against Mother Nature, we're working outside, we're working with all the elements and so it's more about the act of creating than the finished piece," he said. "It really is like celebrating your space and your town and your area."

McCann never draws the same piece twice. You can see his next creation at the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival next month.