3 found dead at resort in Breezy Point; police say no ongoing threat to public

BREEZY POINT, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday evening.

According to Breezy Point police, officers responded at 8:48 p.m. to a call of assistance to the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive, in the area of the Whitebirch Resort. When they arrived, officers found three people dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public," police said in a release.

The names of the deceased will be released pending investigation and notification of family. Police say it remains an active investigation.

Details are limited, so check back for more.