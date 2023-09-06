Watch CBS News
Local News

3 found dead at resort in Breezy Point; police say no ongoing threat to public

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 6, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 6, 2023 01:12

BREEZY POINT, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday evening.

According to Breezy Point police, officers responded at 8:48 p.m. to a call of assistance to the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive, in the area of the Whitebirch Resort. When they arrived, officers found three people dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public," police said in a release.

MORE NEWS: 3 young lives lost in two separate Labor Day weekend drownings

The names of the deceased will be released pending investigation and notification of family. Police say it remains an active investigation.  

Details are limited, so check back for more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.