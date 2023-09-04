Officials: Two 18-year-olds from Blaine drown in Wisconsin lake

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. -- Two 18-year-olds from Blaine drowned in a western Wisconsin lake last week. Officials believe weather played a factor.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin, two swimmers were reported missing late Friday afternoon in Lipsett Lake, located in the Town of Rusk. A multi-agency response included air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers.

Search teams discovered the two missing swimmers, identified as Grace Rhine and Kyree Schaw, in 15 to 20 feet of water. Despite life-saving efforts, they were both pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A third person was taken to Spooner ER and later released.

Officials say strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have contributed to the drownings.

"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Kyree and Grace," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The case is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.