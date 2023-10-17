2 shot in north Minneapolis, the city's 4th shooting in 3 days

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman and a man are hospitalized after they were shot late Monday night in Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and North Thomas Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

The victims, who are both in their 30s, are being treated at North Memorial Health. The woman is expected to survive, but the man suffered injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police believe both victims were outside when they were shot.

Including the victims in this attack, eight people have been shot in Minneapolis since Saturday. One of the victims has died.

Khadar Barre, 30, was fatally shot early Saturday morning in East Phillips; a man in his 20s was shot in an alley outside of an Uptown business on Hennepin Avenue Saturday afternoon; and four people were shot near a downtown Minneapolis music club early Sunday morning.

Police say no arrests have been made yet in any of these cases.