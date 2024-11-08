2 injured in shooting at south Minneapolis homeless encampment

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis Friday evening.

Police say it happened near the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue South around 5:40 p.m. Officers there found a woman with gunshots wounds that are not considered life threatening.

A man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds was found less than a mile away from the shooting, on the 2200 block of Hiawatha Avenue South.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are working to find out what led to the shooting.

At least nine people have been shot at or near Minneapolis homeless encampments over the last two weeks. Police say a 40-year-old man has been charged with three-counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 27 shooting near Snelling Avenue and East 44th Street.