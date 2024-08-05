2 charged in Red Lake fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two people are accused of conspiring to distribute fentanyl in and around the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — both from Bemidji — are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents allege the two conspired to distribute fentanyl throughout the state between October and November 2023.

On Nov. 2, 2023, they were both found in possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, Luger says. Additionally, thousands of dollars were found on the 20-year-old woman and in her wallet, according to court documents.

The two made their first court appearance last Friday.

The case stems from an investigation by the FBI and Red Lake Police Department.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health says fentanyl was involved in more than 90% of all opioid-related deaths and more than 60% of all overdose deaths in the state in 2022.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.