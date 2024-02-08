$15K reward offered for information on arson of conservative businesses in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who started a fire at an office building housing several conversative businesses.

According to the Golden Valley Fire Department, a fire alarm was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday at a building on the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard. While fire crews were responding, it was reported that there was an active fire in the building. The fire was put out quickly by firefighters and there were no injuries, officials said.

The office is home to TakeCharge, the Center of the American Experiment and the Upper Midwest Law Center.

According to Kendall Qualls, president of TakeCharge, one of the fires was set on the first floor in the hallway between TakeCharge's offices and the Center of the American Experiment. The second was set on the third floor either outside or inside the offices of the Upper Midwest Law Center.

Qualls, along with John Hinderaker, president of the Center of the American Experiment, believe the fires were a targeted attack.

"They targeted conservative organizations, they didn't firebomb the chiropractors or psychologists or the Manufacturers Alliance," Hinderaker said. "The free flow of ideas does not work when one side resorts to violence. We want these people caught and are willing to offer this reward to make it happen."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the fire is being investigated as "an act of arson."

Anyone with information is asked to call 763-569-8000 or visit the FBI Minneapolis website.

