Arson investigation underway at Golden Valley building housing several conservative organizations

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Arson investigators are looking into a fire at a Golden Valley building that houses several conservative organizations.

According to city fire officials, a fire alarm was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday at a building on the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard. While fire crews were responding, it was reported that there was an active fire in the building.

The fire was put out quickly by firefighters and there were no injuries, officials said.

The office building houses several conservative businesses, including TakeCharge, the Center of the American Experiment and the Upper Midwest Law Center.

WCCO

Kendall Qualls, president of TakeCharge, says someone broke into the building and set two fires. One of the fires was set on the first floor in the hallway between TakeCharge's offices and the Center of the American Experiment. The second was set on the third floor either outside or inside the offices of the Upper Midwest Law Center, according to Qualls.

"TakeCharge is grateful no one was harmed in this incident, and our thoughts go out to the other businesses affected by this horrific act," Qualls said in a press release. "It is extremely concerning that we may have been the target of an arson attack, constituting an act of domestic terrorism."

Qualls says he believes his business was targeted "because we are a conservative black organization disputing the narrative of systemic racism."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed with WCCO that the agency also responded to the fire and it is being investigated as "an act of arson."

The investigation is being conducted by the ATF, Golden Valley Fire Department, Hennepin County Fire Investigative Team, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division and FBI.