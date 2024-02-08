Minnesota Supreme Court to hear lawsuit challenging Gov. Walz's COVID-19 emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday is set to take up a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Tim Walz's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is just the latest of several lawsuits in recent years challenging the governor's emergency powers.

The Upper Midwest Law Center originally filed this lawsuit in 2020 on behalf of a number of residents, small business owners and churches arguing the governor's actions were an overreach of power.

The case bounced from Ramsey County Court to the Minnesota Court of Appeals before getting the hearing in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

This case specifically challenges the statewide mask mandate that required Minnesotans to wear a mask in indoor public places.

The lawsuit argues only the state legislature has the power to make laws and Walz overstepped his power by issuing the mandate.

Walz's declaration of a peacetime emergency allowed for a wide variety of COVID-19 mitigation measures to be implemented statewide, from fining businesses to banning residential evictions.

The hearing gets underway at 9 a.m. WCCO will have updates.