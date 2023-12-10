Watch CBS News
13-year-old girl hurt in Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting left a 13-year-old girl injured in Minneapolis Friday night, according to police.

The girl was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue just after 10 p.m.

WCCO

Police believe the shooter was also under 18, but they said no arrests have been made.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 9:13 AM CST

