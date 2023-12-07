Watch CBS News
A 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl is fighting for her life, police say. 

She was shot just around 4:30 Thursday afternoon near the 1300 block of Dupont Ave. N. Police say that two other juveniles were there when the shooting happened. They were not injured. 

All three were taken to Hennepin County Medica Center.

Police believe that an altercation lead up to the shooting. They are investigating but no arrests have been made at this time. 

First published on December 7, 2023 / 11:27 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

