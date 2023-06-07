13-year-old boy charged in high-speed Minneapolis chase, crash that injured 8

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a police chase and crash in Minneapolis that left eight people injured.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not name the teen, but said he has been charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Each charge is a felony.

Felony charges were filed today against a 13yo in connection with the June 5 fleeing incident in Mpls that resulted in several injuries. He has been charged with 4 counts of criminal vehicular operation, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@HennepinAtty) June 7, 2023

Police said six juveniles were in a stolen car that officers chased through Minneapolis Monday before the driver hit another car at Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway, then crashed into a bus shelter.

CBS News

The boy charged was the driver of the stolen vehicle, and was 12 at the time of the crash. All six children in the vehicle, the oldest of whom was 16, were injured in the crash. A pedestrian was also hurt, and the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

Police said the stolen vehicle was involved in a string of armed robberies in south Minneapolis earlier on Monday.

The attorney's office said no other case details will be released due to the boy's age, and no one else is likely to be charged in connection with this incident.

NOTE: The video above originally aired June 6, 2023, before charges were filed.