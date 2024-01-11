1 year later, librarian David Norris' family searches for answers after hit-and-run death

MINNEAPOLIS — A year after their only son was killed in a hit-and-run last year, a family is still looking for answers.

David Norris was a university librarian at St. Catherine's University. The 39-year-old was going on his walk around Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis when a driver hit him and took off.

"He laid there all night," his mother Julie Norris said. "Somebody found him about 11 hours in a snowbank down there at the south end where Lake Nokomis is Cedar Avenue."

Police say the investigation into the hit-and-run is still active, but they have no leads or arrests.

"Because of a lack of debris at the accident site, the detective felt like it might have been a truck. He even called it a snow plow," said Phil Norris, David Norris' father.

The family is asking for help from the community.

"Someone knows someone who knows. It is possible that the person was impaired and maybe didn't realize what happened," Phil Norris said.

Phil and Julie Norris sit hand in hand, as they have this entire year, waiting on news they hope will bring them closure when it comes to the tragic crash that claimed the life of their only son.

"It would be nice to know. We're not angry or bitter, we just want to know what happened to our son," said Julie Norris.

The Norris' remain hopeful someone will come forward with information that gives them closure. Until that happens, they have memories of how special David Norris was to all who knew him. His parents describe him as curious and creative.

"He was a musician as a boy," Phil Norris said. "He was writing plays and stories."

David Norris' incredible musical talent, his work in inclusion, diversity and access for all will be missed.

If you have any information about this deadly hit and run you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers.