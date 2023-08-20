1 killed, 1 injured in western Wisconsin motorcycle crash

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger is hospitalized after a crash in western Wisconsin Saturday evening.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Highway 63 near 830th Street in Trenton Township around 5:15 p.m.

Michael Cardell, 58 of Red Wing, Minnesota, was heading north on Highway 63 in his motorcycle when traffic started to slow down. He moved to the southbound land and hit an SUV, the sheriff's office said.

Cardell was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the highway was closed for about three hours after the crash.