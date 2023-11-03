Watch CBS News

Watch live: Texas Rangers parade through Arlington to celebrate World Series 2023 victory

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

It's time to celebrate, North Texas! Your world champion Texas Rangers will take a victory lap around Arlington to celebrate their World Series victory. 

Bill Jones shares his thoughts on the dream season for the Texas Rangers.

Watch coverage of the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series parade live starting at 11 a.m.

 

Home sweet ballpark

12:55 p.m. - Who better to talk baseball than this beauty queen? Miss Arlington Teen tells us why Opening Day has a special place in her heart. 

Miss Arlington Teen

By Annie Gimbel
 

Keep calm and Ranger on!

12:45 p.m. - Listen to this well-dressed fan for life describe his favorite Rangers baseball moment from when he was only 10-years-old.

By Annie Gimbel
 

Can't hide our pride!

12:30 p.m. -  The Texas Live! Lonestars are hyping up the crowd at today's World Series parade in Arlington. Join us from the Texas Rangers home city as we celebrate their historic win. So fun!

By Annie Gimbel
 

The countdown is on

Excitement is building as the parade gets closer to starting!

By Julia Falcon
 

Fans getting ready to cheer on the Rangers

The parade begins in a few hours and fans are ready!

By Julia Falcon
 

Sunny, breezy weather in store Friday

If you're heading out to the parade this morning, bundle up! Read the full forecast from CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologist Dominic Brown here.

By Julia Falcon
 

Watch parade coverage with CBS News Texas!

We've got you covered with the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series victory parade streaming here.

By Julia Falcon
CBS Texas Staff
