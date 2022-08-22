Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings trade for backup QB Nick Mullens

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings trade for backup QB Nick Mullens
Vikings trade for backup QB Nick Mullens 00:48

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Vikings' in-house backup quarterbacks failing to impress in the preseason, the team has added a new option via trade.

The Vikings said Monday they are sending a conditional seventh round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens.

Sean Mannion, whom the Vikings re-signed this offseason after he backed up Kirk Cousins in 2019 and 2020, completed 66% of his passes in two preseason games for 144 yards. He threw no touchdowns or interceptions.

Kellen Mond, a developmental prospect whom the Vikings drafted in the third round in 2021, has just a 56% completion percentage, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason so far.

The Vikings got to see Mullens up close in their first preseason game, which the Raiders won 26-20. Mullens went 7/9 for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Mullens, 27, has far more live game experience than either Mannion or Mond, having started 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers over two separate seasons. The 49ers were 5-11 in those games. His career completion percentage is 64.6%, and he's thrown 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Nick Mullens  Getty Images

The Vikings said Mullens still needs to pass a physical, but once that happens, he'll likely be the backup QB going forward.

Since joining the Vikings in 2018, Cousins has missed only two games -- the Vikings held him out of the season finale in 2019 to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and last season he missed a road game against the Packers because of COVID-19.

The Vikings will play their third preseason game Saturday in Denver against the Broncos.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.