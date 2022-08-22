Vikings trade for backup QB Nick Mullens

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Vikings' in-house backup quarterbacks failing to impress in the preseason, the team has added a new option via trade.

The Vikings said Monday they are sending a conditional seventh round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens.

Sean Mannion, whom the Vikings re-signed this offseason after he backed up Kirk Cousins in 2019 and 2020, completed 66% of his passes in two preseason games for 144 yards. He threw no touchdowns or interceptions.

Kellen Mond, a developmental prospect whom the Vikings drafted in the third round in 2021, has just a 56% completion percentage, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason so far.

The Vikings got to see Mullens up close in their first preseason game, which the Raiders won 26-20. Mullens went 7/9 for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Mullens, 27, has far more live game experience than either Mannion or Mond, having started 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers over two separate seasons. The 49ers were 5-11 in those games. His career completion percentage is 64.6%, and he's thrown 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Nick Mullens Getty Images

The Vikings said Mullens still needs to pass a physical, but once that happens, he'll likely be the backup QB going forward.

Since joining the Vikings in 2018, Cousins has missed only two games -- the Vikings held him out of the season finale in 2019 to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and last season he missed a road game against the Packers because of COVID-19.

The Vikings will play their third preseason game Saturday in Denver against the Broncos.