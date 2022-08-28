Watch CBS News
Vikings WR Bisi Johnson reportedly out for season after tearing ACL

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will reportedly miss a second straight season due to a torn ACL.

Johnson left Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. On Sunday, the NFL Network reported he tore his ACL and is out for the year.

NFL: JUL 27 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Bisi Johnson Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Johnson, 25, missed all of the 2021 season after tearing an ACL in training camp. According to the NFL Network, Saturday's injury occurred in his other knee, not the same one as last year.

While the Vikings' top three receiver spots are seemingly set with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, Johnson was in the running for the fourth spot. In his career, he's caught 45 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings went 0-3 in Kevin O'Connell's first preseason as head coach. Their first regular season game is Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

