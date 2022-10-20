Twin Cities Film Festival: Highlights, hidden gems, and Oscar hopefuls

Twin Cities Film Festival: Highlights, hidden gems, and Oscar hopefulsget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Film Fest begins its 2022 festival Thursday, and the roster of films included is sure to make cinephiles jump to the front of the line at the box office.
The opening night film is director Chinonye Chukwu's "Till," which tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, whose brutal 1955 murder at age 14 is thought to have fueled the civil rights movement for Black equality in the ensuing decades. The closing night selection is "Empire of Light," starring Olivia Colman and directed by Sam Mendes, his first film since the Oscar-winning "1917." The movie is described as a love story set in the '80s, with strong "magic of cinema" overtones.
Also included in the fest's program is a series devoted to spotlighting projects that address climate change, a focus on female and BIPOC filmmakers, locally-produced shorts and features, and more.
Click here for the full schedule and ticket information. Tickets will range from $9 online and $12 in person, to $20 for the opening, closing and "Spotlight" features.
Join us as we provide daily highlights throughout the festival!
Oct. 20 highlights: Festival opens
The Twin Cities Film Fest is here, kicking off with a trio of films screening Thursday evening.
"Till"
The official opening night film is director Chinonye Chukwu's "Till," which tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. You can see festival director Jatin Setia talk about the film in the video above, but here are examples of what the critics are saying.
- "One of the many things the civil rights movement demanded to see enacted was a federal anti-lynching law. In 2022, such a law was finally passed after decades of failed attempts. It was named after Emmett Till. That it took this long, and the idea that laws are being passed to ensure the reasons why aren't taught in school, just highlight why 'Till' feels so timely." -- Odie Henderson, RogerEbert.com
- "Some stories can seem too difficult to tell, though that doesn't seem to have crossed the mind of the director Chinonye Chukwu. In 'Till,' her haunted and haunting movie about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old whose barbaric murder in Mississippi in 1955 by white supremacists helped galvanize the civil rights movement, Chukwu revisits the past while doing something extremely difficult. She makes this grim American history insistently of the moment — and she does so by stripping the story down to its raw, harrowing emotional core." -- Manohla Dargis, New York Times
- "'Till' will go down as one of the most powerful and important films to hit the screen in 2022, Danielle Deadwyler is unforgettable, and the film has a voice that needs to be heard more. A single movie is not going to stop hate, but that isn't the intent, this is a film that challenges its audience to open their eyes even more to racial injustice." -- Nate Richard, Collider
- "Rising to challenge viewers' qualms about the movie's existence is Deadwyler, whose stirring performance may be reason enough to see the film." -- Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair
"My Policeman"
The other feature film playing Thursday is the hotly-anticipated "My Policeman," which stars Harry Styles and is based on the book by Bethan Roberts. In it, Styles plays a married man in the 1950s who has an affair with another man; the story then jumps forward four decades to see where life has taken them, and the regrets they carry.
The reviews, frankly, have been mixed for this one, but there are some full-throated endorsements.
- "What's more universal are the lingering feelings of loss and wasted time, and that wondering of what could have been. It's a heartbreaking theme to reflect on both in terms of real-world consequences and for the characters at hand, and it's one that may leave you just a little teary-eyed by the film's closing moments." -- Amber Dowling, Consequence
- "'My Policeman,' as emotionally earnest and elegantly made as it is, mostly feels like a movie we've seen many times before: a pleasantly escapist two hours with pretty people in pretty clothes, madly sublimating their feelings until the final, luminous frame." -- Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
- "Styles, night and day here compared to his work in that other fall release, wonderfully inhabits a working-class man fearful of public scrutiny but unable to hide his true self." -- Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
"Overheated"
Also screening Thursday is the brief documentary "Overheated," which sparks the conversation about climate change and how to turn anxiety into action. "Overheated" specifically highlights the impact on Indigenous people and focuses on hope for a better outcome in the future.
Because it was produced by Grammy award artist Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird, there are also interview segments with noted music and fashion industry moguls like Yungblud, Girl in Red, Vivienne Westwood, and Eilish herself.
Baird appeared on "The 4" on Wednesday to discuss the film with Erin Hassanzadeh and Mike Augustyniak. You can see their chat below.