NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of heavy, wet snow moves into southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Heavy, wet snow fell through the overnight, leading the WCCO Weather Team to issue both a NEXT Weather Alert and a NEXT Drive Alert due to the rough morning commute ahead.
A massive storm system in the shape of an enormous seven – spanning from the Dakotas to Louisiana – entered southern Minnesota late Wednesday night. There was even a Doppler-indicated tornado warning late Wednesday in Jackson, Miss. from this system.
The top of that seven is all snow, and it will continue to migrate through the north, and the entire state will get a taste of it.
Not an easy morning commute
Twin Cities could still see up to 6" total
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through late Thursday, where they can expect at least 6-plus inches of accumulation.
The Twin Cities is in a winter weather advisory, with 3-6 inches expected. The further southeast you head, the larger the snow totals. The farther northwest you head, less snow will stack up. WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that it's possible parts of the Twin Cities could still see up to 6 inches of snow when all's said and done.
As of about 5 a.m., there were already over 3 inches reported in parts of the state.
Prepare for a long, slow and a very slick drive to work, but the evening commute will be slightly better. The snow will transition into flurries by lunch time, and the system will exit late Thursday.
Thursday's high will be 30 degrees in the metro. Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still above average. Saturday and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, providing comfortable conditions to get out and enjoy the fresh blanket of snow.
With the latest dose of winter, now is the time to make sure you have a winter kit handy in your vehicle. Jumper cables, and ice scraper and brush, and a portable shovel are just some of the items you should have available in your car during winter months. Click here for more information.