Your complete guide to Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Saturday is Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair!

See what happens when Minnesota icons face off in a quiz show hosted by Betty Crocker and when Minnesota's state symbols stage a fashion show. Returning for the eighth year, History On-A-Schtick is full of family fun, satirical songs and peachy prizes. This program is presented by the Minnesota Historical Society.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Saturday, Sept. 2.

Music At The Fair

The Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four is the main event at the Grandstand Satuday evening. Tickets are $27 and up. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

