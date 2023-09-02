Watch CBS News
Families work to stay cool as state fair heats up

By Adam Duxter

ST. PAUL, Minn. — What are likely to be the three busiest days of the Minnesota State Fair will end up being the hottest. 

Temperatures climbed nearly all day Saturday – which is typically the busiest day at the fair. While it didn't stop crowds of families from coming, it likely altered the time at which they came. 

"Looked at the forecast, it was projected to be in the mid-90s, so we came early for that reason," said Ed Joice of Stillwater. 

Joice arrived at the fair along with his wife and two young children by 10 a.m.

"I think it's about taking a lot of breaks, getting out in the sun a little bit, letting them run a bit, then getting in the shade" he said.  "We're drinking water, going into buildings that have air conditioning where they can be out of the sun in the cool air."

While the fairgrounds only have a few buildings with air conditioning, they were busy Saturday afternoon. 

"We came in here to get some water and it's just so comfortable," said Kitty Rund of Fergus Falls after she and her family visited the fair's History and Heritage center. "It's air conditioned and we've hung out for a while."

Fair officials are encouraging anyone attending to bring a reusable water bottle, visit any of the misting stations throughout the grounds, and hydrate with the dozens of water stations offered. 

