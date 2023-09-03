Nikkolette's Macarons offers a lighter food option for fairgoers

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- There are plenty of fried, dipped and heavy foods to choose from at the Minnesota State Fair. If you're looking for something lighter, Nikkolette's Macarons is now at the fair for the very first time.

"I love the fair so I usually come out three or four times anyways, so to do this it's kind of a dream come true," said Nikkolette Krumheuer, owner of Nikkolette's Macarons.

After applying last fall to bring her food truck to the fair, a magic moment just 28 days ahead of opening day — an acceptance call.

"I was just shaking. I texted my husband. I texted my teammate, Katie. I could hardly even text it. I was like, 'We got into the fair,'" Krumheuer.

Excitement turns into anxiety, like figuring out how many macarons are needed for 12 days of feeding fairgoers.

"We calculated what we do at really busy events like when we were at the Taste of Minnesota or Art-A-Whirl or different events. Multiply that by 12 and then we made a little bit more," explained Krumheuer.

Those calculations come out to more than 40,000 macarons.

"95% of people here still say macaroon. It's actually macaron. So, macaroons are the coconut cookies and then these are French macarons," said Krumheuer.

However you pronounce it, the unique flavors stay the same.

All come for the macarons, while one guy came with an additional offer — he made an offer for Krumheuer's truck.

"It's a 1963 Vanette. My husband did a ton of research and found it down in Las Vegas," said Krumheuer.

WCCO

A sweet ride — the Ford P350 Vanette is back to its baking roots. It was originally a Sunbeam Bread truck in Los Angeles in the 1960s.

It's the perfect way to describe Krumheuer's truck, her macarons and her journey to the state fair.

"It's been a whirlwind. We're super exhausted, but it's really fun at the same time," said Krumheuer.

You can find Nikkolette's Macarons at the state fair's West End Market through Labor Day.

Krumheuer also has retail stores in Plymouth and St. Paul.