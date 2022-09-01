Minnesota Nurses Association will announce next step in contract negotiations Thursday

Minnesota Nurses Association will announce next step in contract negotiations Thursdayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Nurses Association will announce the next step in its fight for fair contracts Thursday.
Last month, 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth voted to authorize a strike.
At 8:30 a.m., the union will potentially announce one of two things: a strike, or an agreement on a new contract.
"We are called to be caring for patients. To go on strike, that's just one more moral injury that we have to hold in our hearts because we do it so unwillingly," MNA President Mary Turner said when the strike vote happened. "We don't want to be so called 'abandoning our patients,' but we see our fight as fighting for our patients."
Nurses have worked for months without a contract as negotiations continue with hospital executives. Leaders say nurses are overworked, hospitals are understaffed and patients are overcharged.
In addition to that, they're also fighting for safer work conditions. Just earlier this week, Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Abbott Northwestern was hit by gunfire as security officers were in a shootout with a man they say had a gun on campus. No one was injured.
"This is what we are asking for: safety. We are asking for staffing. They go hand in hand," Tracy Ducksworth, a mental health nurse at M Health Fairview, said. "I cannot effectively care for you, I cannot keep you safe, if I am not safe. I cannot care for you and keep you alive and keep you healthy if I am not healthy myself."
If nurses do call a strike, it would not happen right away as they would need to give hospitals 10 days notice before they walk the picket line.