Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday 00:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses - 15,000 of them - are voting Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says it's concerned about staff shortages, retention and safety. MNA says it's lost 2,000 members since the beginning of the pandemic.

The strike authorization vote will need a two-thirds majority to pass. If it passes, union leaders would be able to set a strike date with at least 10 days' notice to employers, but could keep negotiating and reach a settlement before a strike happens.

MNA says these issues have gone unresolved in negotiations with hospital executives over the last five months. Hospitals say they're disappointed that the union has chosen to vote on a strike and that they are increasing wages. 

The nurses are from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth. 

WCCO is monitoring the strike vote, so check back for updates. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.