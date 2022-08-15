Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses - 15,000 of them - are voting Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says it's concerned about staff shortages, retention and safety. MNA says it's lost 2,000 members since the beginning of the pandemic.

The strike authorization vote will need a two-thirds majority to pass. If it passes, union leaders would be able to set a strike date with at least 10 days' notice to employers, but could keep negotiating and reach a settlement before a strike happens.

MNA says these issues have gone unresolved in negotiations with hospital executives over the last five months. Hospitals say they're disappointed that the union has chosen to vote on a strike and that they are increasing wages.

The nurses are from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth.

WCCO is monitoring the strike vote, so check back for updates.