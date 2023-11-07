Grand Rapids voters consider $305 million bond proposal for schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — School referendums are on many Minnesotans' ballots on Election Day, with many asking for extra money from taxpayers.

Grand Rapids Public Schools asked voters to approve a $305 million bond proposal. Thousands poured into the city's public library Tuesday and voted on the tax increase to fund the school district.

District 318 argues that state funding for schools has not met the rising cost of education due to inflation, which has led to budget cuts over the last several years.

The district says they would use the tax money to improve technology and software in the schools, replace old school buses and textbooks, and increase school supplies and staff salaries.

Some voters though argue that they don't trust where the money will go once it's in the hands of the city officials.

"We spend way too much money on bureaucrats, and we got way more money, and all we get is poorer and poorer performance out of our kids," said voter Carl Nordgren. "In which case would be my grandkids."

"You know, I wouldn't have to vote for it, but I did. And it's gonna cost me some money … you gotta pay taxes one way or another [laughs]!" said voter John Kannas. "I'm a proponent of education. I've had an opportunity, and it provided me with a good income and a good life."

Over 70% of Minnesota school districts already rely on voter-approved operating levies like this one to support their school districts.