Andrea Jenkins is unofficial winner in Minneapolis' Ward 8, city says

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins is unofficially projected to stave off a strong challenge from Soren Stevenson, according to city election officials.

Per the city, Jenkins earned just 38 more votes than Stevenson in the final tabulation (3,894 vs. 3,856).

Jenkins, who represents a central area of south Minneapolis, made history in 2017 when she became the first Black, openly transgender woman elected to office in the United States.

She represented the district in which George Floyd was killed in May 2020, and was re-elected in her prior race in a landslide. But she faced a tough battle after losing the Minneapolis DFL endorsement to Soren Stevenson, a Democratic Socialist. Some voters considered Jenkins to be too moderate.

Jenkins earlier told Murphy she doesn't understand how she's being framed as a moderate.

"I have over 30 years of progressive politics. I've served on every progressive LGBT board in the city of Minneapolis," said Jenkins. "I'm a member of the National HRC Board, the Human Rights Campaign."

Stevenson also won the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America. Stevenson lost an eye when he was hit by rubber bullets fired by Minneapolis police in the riots after Floyd's murder. And for that he won a $2.4 million settlement from the city. He says his neighbors asked him to run after the current council failed to meet their needs.

MINNESOTA ELECTIONS 2023: Latest results, city council races, school boards and more

The political makeup of Minneapolis City Council is between progressive and very progressive Democrats. And who has a bigger say over policies in the state's largest city hangs in the balance.

"I think in Minneapolis, it's kind of 50 Shades of Blue," said DFL analyst Abou Amara. "And so the question is, how blue are you? You could be left, far left, and what that means is that from a governing standpoint, there's been some real difficulties, ideological fights. These aren't political fights between red and blue. It's really core ideas around housing, public safety, and development and the role that plays in our city."

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting, where voters pick first, second, and third preferences if they want to. As of Wednesday morning, multiple wards need to advance to a second ballot tabulation — that's when officials calculate voters' second choices.

A candidate needs 50% + 1 to win outright, otherwise second choices are allocated until someone gets there.