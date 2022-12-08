Howard Johnson shooting: St. Paul police release body camera footage of deadly encounter

Howard Johnson shooting: St. Paul police release body camera footage of deadly encounterget the free app
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police have released the body camera and squad car footage showing Monday evening's fatal police shooting of Howard Johnson on the city's east side.
Johnson, 24, was shot by Sgt. Cody Blanshan around 6 p.m. in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police said the incident stemmed from a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun.
The excerpt of Blanshan's body camera video begins with him driving his squad car. When he sees Johnson, he says into the radio: "He's walking eastbound Hudson, got the gun in his right hand."
Blanshan then says, "He's pointing at a car, he's trying to carjack right now." Then the video shows the squad car ramming into something; police said he ran into Johnson.
Johnson is still standing near the squad car, and Blanshan is shown getting out of the car and firing his gun 10 times. The video ends with Johnson laying on the ground.
St. Paul Police also released video from a separate squad car down the street, which also shows the shooting. In that video, a shot is heard before the police car stops.
Then it's followed up by four still photographs, which show Johnson holding what police say is his gun. There is also a photo of what police say is a muzzle flash from Johnson's gun, Johnson appearing to point the gun, and then the gun laying on the ground next to him after he was shot.
Blanshan's body camera video is less than a minute long.
Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Family members demanded the body camera footage be released as soon as possible, for the sake of transparency. But after they were shown the footage on Thursday afternoon, they said there were not satisfied, and want more video and information to come out.
"My son was my protector. He was loving, he was kind," his mother Monique Johnson said. He was the father of twin 4-year-olds.
Johnson's family said he'd been in trouble before; he had domestic violence convictions and an active warrant for his arrest connected to a domestic assault case.
"My cousin was a real person regardless if he had a background, regardless if he had a warrant," said Juanita Lingwall.
Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, is on standard administrative leave.
St. Paul Police, Mayor Carter address body camera video
Roughly an hour after the body camera video depicting the police shooting of Howard Johnson was released, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter held a press conference to discuss the video.
"Any loss of life is tragic, and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Howard Johnson," Henry said.
Carter added that the "impacts of this trauma are felt far beyond the individuals involved," and acknowledged that the shooting and the video were "especially triggering in Minnesota."
They said they were not able to discuss any specifics of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's ongoing investigation.
However Henry did say the squad car that Blanshan was driving did not have a dash camera on it, due to "limited resources." He added that police could eventually release the body camera footage from the supervisor, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the squad.
Johnson's family spoke to WCCO after they saw the body camera footage on Thursday afternoon. They said that though they were happy that police extended an olive branch in showing them the footage, they were unsatisfied, as it was only "bits and pieces" of the encounter.
"I can't pretend to know what the Johnson family is going through this week," Carter said in response. "But we all know that it's horrific."