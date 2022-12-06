St. Paul Police officers shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, but they didn't give their condition. No officers were hurt in the encounter.

