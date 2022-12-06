Watch CBS News
St. Paul Police officers shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, but they didn't give their condition. No officers were hurt in the encounter.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

December 5, 2022

