Cyber Monday roundup: The best online deals and tips to avoid being scammed

Cyber Monday roundup: The best online deals and tips to avoid being scammedget the free app
The biggest online shopping day of the season has arrived.
To help you navigate savings - and avoid scams - we've collected the best parts of Cyber Monday.
From the best deals under $50 to the best deals on picture frame TVs, check out the round up below.
Avoiding scams while saving
The Better Business Bureau has launched a new scam tracking tool just in time for the biggest online shopping day of the season.
The new initiative launched in early November in partnership with Amazon and Capital One.
It allows consumers to report if they think they've been scammed and search for potential scams through a variety of fields including the website, email address and type of scam. Users can also search by zip code to see what scams are running rampant in certain communities.
According to the experts, the biggest thing to keep in mind when it comes to the emails you might see from big box stores or the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx or UPS that say, "second attempt package delivery" or "confirmation purchase" -- there's a good chance those are fake because these big companies don't randomly send information out to customers in this way.
She also urges not to click on any links in those emails or text message as they could be filled with viruses or scams. Instead, people should reach out to the company by phone or in a separate email to see if it's legitimate.
She said most of all, don't trust everything you see on social media.
Click here for more.
Best Cyber Monday deals on picture frame TVs
There are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals on picture frame TVs from your favorite retailers that you can shop right now.
Our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is back on sale for Cyber Monday. The CBS Essentials bestseller is marked down at most retailers. But one retailer -- Walmart -- has a better deal than the others on this most-wanted picture frame TV.
Click here for more from CBS Essentials.
Cyber Monday 2022 live blog from CBS Essentials
There are so many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials have launched this Cyber Monday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season.
Bookmark this page and visit often to check out all our favorite Cyber Monday deals you can get now.
Amazon is selling Apple AirPods for $79
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is on now, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon has marked down the new-for-2022 Apple AirPods Pro 2 all the way down to $200. That's a savings of $50.
Click here for more from CBS Essentials.
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
The Walmart Deals for Days sale is entering its final week. The retailer's last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals is live now, and everyone can shop them.
This week, among other deals, you'll be able to grab an Apple TV HD (32 GB) for $59, the Barbie Malibu House playset for $50 and a 50" QLED Roku 4K TV for $288. That's right, you can get a QLED television for under $300... while supplies last.
Click here for more from CBS Essentials.
Best deals under $100
You don't need to spend a lot of money to find the perfect present this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. We've found great budget gift picks for just about everyone on your list. Take a look at our list of the best Black Friday deals under $100 you can still shop today.
Here's a sampling:
- Beats Studio Buds: $90
- HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49
- Lenovo Tab M8: $79
Click here for more.
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50
Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping doesn't have to mean blowing your holiday budget. We've found the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 you can still shop. If inflation is high on your list of worries, holiday shopping may be (understandably) daunting.
That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $50 you can grab during fall's biggest shopping weekend. Shop under $50 kitchen gadgets, tech gifts, beauty and skincare kits and more.
Here are some:
- Amazon Gift Card
- Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker
- 30-piece glass storage set: $20
Click here for more.