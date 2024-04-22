How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff game: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the game against the against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Magic beat the Cavaliers 116-109. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic today in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers lead the series, but this tough Magic team will ensure this series is a battle to the finish.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the second Round 1 game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers today.

How and when to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game

Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will be played Monday, April 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBA TV and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry NBA TV or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's Magic vs. Cavaliers game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, plus the Sling Sports Extra package, which includes NBA TV. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch tonight's game for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get access to Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBA TV, ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch today's game, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 195 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers series schedule

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 ET, ESPN)

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 ET, NBA TV)

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 ET, NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic throws a pass against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Kia Center on April 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If necessary

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.