How to watch today's Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game: NFC Championship Game livestream options

George Kittle #85, Deebo Samuel #19, Trent Williams #71 and Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers head to the midfield for the coin toss before the NFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, CA. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

NFL Championship Weekend is on. The Detroit Lions face the San Francisco 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch this exciting NFL showdown and see which team will move on to compete in Super Bowl LVIII -- and which team will just go home.

How and when to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game

The NFC Championship Game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on Fox and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to stream the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game without cable

Sunday's NFC Championship Game will air on Fox. While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the NFC Championship Game if Fox isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Lions vs. Niners game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Note that Sling TV does not include CBS, so you won't be able to watch CBS-aired games, including today's Chiefs vs. Ravens game, via the streaming service.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the NFC Championship Game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS (and today's Chiefs vs. Ravens game), Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch the NFC Championship Game on your phone or tablet, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering annual subscriptions at 60% off the regular rate. You'll pay just $20 for a yearly subscription.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone ($15 per month; $40 per year) and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. You can also rewatch previously aired games with NFL+ Premium. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: Unlike with cable TV, there's no monthly charge.

Those who live in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or in first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna is an inexpensive way to watch live sports without paying a monthly fee to a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable or satellite dish.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision. And it can filter out cellular and FM signals. It receives signals in 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV. A 16-foot digital coax cable is included. This bestselling Amazon antenna is regularly priced around $23, but we've seen it for sale as low as $15.

Who is the favorite in the Lions vs. Niners game?

According to our sister site CBS Sports, the San Francisco 49ers are 7 point favorites over the Detroit Lions.

What to know about the 2024 NFL conference championships

No. 43 Detroit Lions Jake McQuaide Getty Images

Expect two stellar games of Sunday football this Sunday, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game on CBS. It will be followed by the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game on Fox.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to win back-to-back Super Bowl victories, but they'll have to get past Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this weekend first. The last football franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships was the New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

This is the Chiefs sixth straight year appearing in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday's game will be the first-ever AFC Championship Game played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Later on Sunday, the Detroit Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Sunday's game marks the Lions' first appearance in the NFC Championships since 1992. Levi's Stadium will play host to Sunday's showdown.