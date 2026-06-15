World Cup watch parties ignite Miami: Uruguay fans celebrate "La Celeste" Football fever sweeps South Florida as Uruguay faces Saudi Arabia in the first World Cup match at the newly rebranded Miami Stadium (formerly Hard Rock Stadium). Watch parties light up Bayfront Park and West Chester, where passionate Uruguayans decked in sky blue gather for food, family, and iconic football chants. For many, tonight is more than a game—it’s a celebration of heritage, community, and hope for another La Celeste victory. CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor reports live from the heart of the festivities.