World Cup kicks off in Miami! Fans bring passion to first-ever match at Miami Stadium Futbol Frenzy erupts in South Florida as Uruguay takes the pitch for the first World Cup match ever held at the newly renamed Miami Stadium (formerly Hard Rock Stadium). CBS News Miami’s Mike Cugno captures the excitement, from emotional family moments and pickup soccer games outside to the roar of the crowd inside. As Uruguay battles for a spot atop Group H, fans hustle not to miss a second of this historic night. Stay tuned for more World Cup coverage from Miami!