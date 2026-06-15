World Cup fever hits Miami! Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia kicks off historic match at Miami Stadium Futball Frenzy sweeps South Florida as Miami hosts its first-ever World Cup match at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. Excited fans from around the globe pack the stadium for the big Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia clash, with Group H stakes high after Spain’s draw earlier today. CBS News Miami’s Mike Cugno is live at the scene, capturing the electrifying atmosphere and once-in-a-lifetime excitement as soccer history unfolds in Miami!