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University of Florida moves to deactivate College Republicans after reports of anti-semitic behavior

The University of Florida is taking steps to deactivate its College Republicans chapter following allegations of anti-Semitic conduct by some members. The Florida Federation of College Republicans has already shut down the Gainesville campus group, citing repeated violations—including a recent anti-Semitic gesture. University officials say the chapter’s future as a registered student organization remains under review as investigations continue.
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