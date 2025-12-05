Two men hospitalized after double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities say Authorities are investigating a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade late Friday. Deputies responded to Northwest 28th Street near 32nd Avenue, where two men were found wounded. Rescue crews reported one victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest. Both were rushed to the hospital. The shooting has blocked off Northwest 28th Street between 31st and 32nd avenues as investigators continue to gather information. Officials said updates will be provided once the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office releases more details.