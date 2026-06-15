Trump at G7: Historic Iran agreement could end years of conflict President Trump arrives in Europe for the G7 Summit, where the anticipated highlight is a signed memorandum of agreement with Iran—potentially marking the end of long-standing tensions between the two nations. The Trump administration plans to release the full text of the deal later this week, with an official signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Geneva. Meanwhile, hundreds of ships remain on hold in the Strait of Hormuz as the world awaits the next steps.