CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren on Hurricane Ian at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday 9/28/22.

Tracking Hurricane Ian 9/28/22 2:30 a.m. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren on Hurricane Ian at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday 9/28/22.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On