Texas chase ends in rollover; new video shows fiery response to Louisville UPS crash Deputies in Texas were led on a high‑speed chase after a driver fled a traffic stop, eventually flipping his vehicle before kicking out the front window and attempting to run. He was quickly caught and arrested. In a separate story, newly released body‑camera video shows the intense response to a deadly UPS plane crash in Louisville two months ago, with flames, smoke, and debris filling the scene after the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.